Arrest made in ‘unsettling’ Framingham attack; may be racially motivated, police say

A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of attacking a victim with keys in what may be a racially motivated attack, according to authorities.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Framingham Police say the attack was caught on camera and they’re reviewing whether racial bias was a motivation. Although scant on details, officials describe the assault as “unsettling” and say this incident is isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

“This unfortunate event is not reflective of those who call Framingham home, as the City of Framingham prides itself on being a welcoming and safe community for all,” Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact police.

“The Framingham Police Department takes incidents of potential hate seriously and such incidents are thoroughly investigated,” police wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

