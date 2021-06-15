UPDATE: Arrest made in 'violent' death of elderly woman as sheriff's office investigates

Jun. 14—TOWN OF CENTER — The Rock County Sheriff's Office has arrested an unidentified relative of an elderly woman who was found dead in a home west of Janesville early Monday, but the sheriff's chief deputy declined to name the relative.

Earlier Monday, the relative was listed as "a person of interest in what we will preliminarily indicate is a complex violent death investigation," according to a news release.

Chief Deputy Craig Strouse on Monday afternoon confirmed to The Gazette that the "person of interest" was arrested. Although this person was "being detained," Strouse added that he was not sure when the sheriff's office would release their name.

"We have to prosecute a case," he said. "We're still working through it."

Strouse also said it was not immediately clear how the woman died.

Deputies were summoned to the home, in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center, at 5:31 a.m. Monday after another relative of the woman who died went to the home to check on her before her body was "discovered in the garage," the release states.

The relative who was later arrested was in the house and unaware of the 911 call, according to the release.

Deputies first on scene called for help from sheriff's detectives and the identification bureau, who are helping as evidence technicians, Strouse said.

Strouse did not give an age of the elderly woman, but instead said she was "between 60 and 100."

When asked if this case was being investigated as a homicide, he said the cause and manner of death would come from the medical examiner's office.

He also declined to elaborate on exactly what the sheriff's office meant by calling it a "complex" death investigation.

"The sheriff's office considers this an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. We do not anticipate releasing any further information today," the release from earlier Monday states.

This story was updated with more information from the chief deputy at 4:28 p.m. Monday.

Gazette reporter Jonah Beleckis contributed to this report.