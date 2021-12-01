Arrest made in wake of fire at Joplin house

Dec. 1—A suspect arrested in the investigation of a Nov. 21 fire that destroyed a vacant house in Joplin has been charged with burglary.

Kerry W. Long, 33, was arrested on some outstanding warrants the day of the fire at the house in the 1100 block of South Sergeant Avenue after a witness reported that Long had made some suspicious statements about the fire.

Joplin police said in a news release Monday that further investigation turned up evidence suggesting Long, who lives a block away on Jackson Avenue, had entered the residence and stolen property before setting the fire.

While both burglary and arson charges were sought by police, the Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a count of second-degree burglary but no arson charge. Long entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. He remained in custody Tuesday on a $5,000 surety bond pending a bond hearing Dec. 8.