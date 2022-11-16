Arrest made in Walmart shootout

Nov. 15—Athens Police have made an arrest stemming from a shooting incident that took place Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022, in the Walmart parking lot in Athens. Tywan Martice Jones, 27, of Athens was arrested Monday Nov. 14. According to witnesses, an argument began inside the store and continued into the parking lot where shots were exchanged.

Jones has been charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jones was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond under the agreement that he will owe the City of Athens that amount if he does not appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 1, 2022.

Athens Police Department still has a warrant on another subject and will provide additional information when an arrest is made.