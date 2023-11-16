Arrest made in Washington Parish crash that left man dead

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Mount Herman man was arrested by the Louisiana State Police in connection to a crash that left a 48-year-old man dead on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to LSP troopers, deputies began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana 10 near Louisiana 62 in Pine around 11:00 a.m.

They said an initial investigation showed that 48-year-old Darnelle Leblanc was driving a Chevrolet west on Louisiana 62 while a Toyota was driving east on Louisiana 10.

LSP officials said the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit the Toyota head-on.

As a result of the crash, 64-year-old Bryan Schneider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leblanc was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 14, after he was released.

Schneider faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and a DWI.

The crash remains under investigation.

