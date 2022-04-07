Arrest made on Wednesday robbery of downtown Tupelo bank

Apr. 6—TUPELO — A man accused of robbing a downtown Tupelo branch bank Wednesday afternoon and making off with an undisclosed amount of money was arrested about four hours later on the other side of Birmingham, Alabama.

According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald, employees at the Community Bank branch location at 307 West Main Street were able to identify Jasper Wagner, 56, of Tupelo in security camera footage captured during the robbery.

Wagner, who has a criminal history that includes bank robbery, was located and arrested in Leeds, Alabama, around 4:30 p.m. the same day. McDougald said the rapid arrest in the case was a result of cooperation between the bank, local police and Alabama law enforcement.

A lone white male suspect entered the Community Bank branch location around 12:30 p.m. on April 6. He handed the teller a note requesting money but never displayed a weapon. Police swarmed the location but not before the suspect had fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

TPD will be working with Alabama authorities and the FBI as the investigation continues.

