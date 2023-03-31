Arrest made in Windsor Locks carjacking

Mar. 31—WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man who acted as the getaway driver in a December carjacking at a local gas station has been arrested, police say.

On Thursday police took Elian Estremera, 21, into custody and charged him with conspiracy to commit carjacking, first-degree robbery, and third-degree larceny.

Police say the charges date back to Dec. 10 when officers were called to the Pride gas station on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

A 67-year-old man was pumping gas around 2 a.m. when he was approached by another man with a gun who demanded the victim's car.

The victim was shoved to the ground, and the carjacker attempted to take the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The carjacker then fled on foot to a nearby waiting vehicle driven by Estremera, police said.

Police said they have identified the second man involved and are looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks police at 860-627-1461.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.