Arrest made after woman found shot to death in breezeway of southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police said they have made an arrest in an April murder case.

On April 11, police were investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the breezeway of a southwest Atlanta apartment.

Officers said they arrived at 415 Fairburn Road just before 4:30 a.m. on April 11 and they found a body of a woman who had been shot in the breezeway of an apartment building.

After further investigation, police announced on Monday that they arrested Darrius Mills, 31, in connection to the shooting of the victim.

