Arrest made in workplace shooting

Aug. 5—KERNERSVILLE — A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of a coworker at a manufacturing facility earlier this week.

Diarus Mark Raynor of Winston-Salem was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Raynor is accused of killing Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem during a fight late Tuesday at the Clarios car battery manufacturing facility on Powering Progress Drive between Kernersville and Winston-Salem.

The sheriff's office has not released any details about the fight that led to the shooting.

Raynor was in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center in Winston-Salem on Friday. His bond was set at $500,000 secured.