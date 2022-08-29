Arrest made in Yarmouth hit-and-run where 8-year-old was seriously injured

YARMOUTH — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in relation to a hit-and-run crash which left an 8-year-old boy seriously injured, Yarmouth police announced on Monday.

Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for an arraignment, according to police.

Boy struck on scooter on Higgins Crowell Road

Around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said the driver of an SUV struck and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy riding a scooter on Higgins Crowell Road before fleeing. Police described the car as possibly a grey Mercedes-Benz.

When police arrived, bystanders were administering first aid to the boy. Yarmouth Fire Department EMTs took the boy to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was then taken by medical rescue helicopter to Boston.

Since then, the 8-year-old boy has been released from the hospital and is home with family recovering from his injuries. He will also require additional medical procedures in the future, according to police.

"The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and the Cape Cod Regional Accident Reconstruction Unit for their assistance with the investigation," the Yarmouth Police Department wrote on Facebook.

