Arrest made in years old killing of woman in Lexington, police say

An arrest was recently made in a years old killing of a Midlands woman, the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday.

On Monday, William Luis Megal King was charged with homicide in the 2020 death of Janet Buril, police said in a news release.

The 27-year-old Gaston resident was taken into custody at his home without incident, according to the release.

The investigation began on Sept. 19, 2020, when officers were dispatched to Buril’s home in the Hickory Hill mobile home park on Industrial Boulevard in Lexington, police said.

The 75-year-old had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the release.

Forensics and DNA evidence from King was found throughout the crime scene which tied him to this case, according to the release.

At the time of the killing, King lived in the same neighborhood as Buril, police said. There was no word on a possible motive.

“We never thought of the murder of Janet Buril as a ‘cold case’ as our detectives have worked on this continuously over the past eighteen months. They knew that at some point an arrest would be made and I commend their determination and focus,” Chief Terrence Green said in the release. “I appreciate the patience and understanding of Janet Buril’s family and friends while we worked through this exhaustive investigation. I hope that this arrest brings some level of closure to her needless murder.”

King was denied bond and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Along with police, the death was investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Secret Service, and the U.S. Marshal Service.