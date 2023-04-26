Arrest made after York man's body was found in a burning car in Virginia

At about 12:34 a.m. April 18, firefighters in Chamblissburg, a rural town east of Roanoke in central Virginia, were dispatched to a car fire on Sandy Level Road, not far from the volunteer fire company in Bedford County.

The car was fully engulfed in flames, according to news reports, and once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they made a grisly discovery.

A body.

The body was later identified as Ethan Bert, a 20-year-old man from York, Pa. Virginia State Police determined that Bert had died under “violent circumstances” before the car was set ablaze. Police did not specify the manner of Bert’s death.

Within two days, a 29-year-old Roanoke man named Joseph Richard Walker was charged with second-degree murder in Bert’s homicide. Walker was arrested April 20 in Brevard County on the east coast of Florida, just east of Orlando.

According to the Talk of Titusville website in Florida, police found two stolen firearms and a large bag of marijuana when they arrested Walker. The website reported that Walker’s criminal history includes charges for dealing marijuana and illegally possessing firearms.

Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance wrote in an email to The News & Advance in Lynchburg, Va., that Bert and Walker “are believed to be known to one another.”

In the email, Nance described the investigation as “ongoing, and multifaceted.”

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York man's body found in a burning car in Virginia