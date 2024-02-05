Arrest after man stabbed outside Wirral football club party

The entrance to Ashville Football Club and Wallasey Rugby Club where two separate parties had taken place before the stabbing

A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed outside a football club following a party.

The man suffered slash wounds to his arm and abdomen outside Ashville Football Club in Cross Lane, Wallasey just before 01:00 GMT on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said the attack happened after another separate party finished at the adjoining rugby club.

A 21-year-old man, from Woodchurch, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray.

He has also been held on suspicion of the possession of a bladed article.

Police said the man's injuries were "not life-threatening" and appealed for any CCTV or witnesses to come forward,

Det Insp Sam Davies said: "We are aware that there were two separate parties taking place at the two venues - Ashville Football Club and at Wallasey Rugby Club, both off Cross Lane.

"We also understand that the assault took place on Cross Lane shortly after both functions had finished.

"A number of people attending both venues may have witnessed the stabbing take place."

The football and rugby club are less than a mile from the Lighthouse pub where innocent bystander Elle Edwards, 26, was shot dead on Christmas Eve in 2022 after a violent feud between two Wirral gangs.

Gunman Connor Chapman, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for her murder.

