Arrest for murder of woman found partially buried in Allendale late April

An arrest has been made for the murder of a woman whose body was found partially buried in Allendale in late April.

Now, Ladonna Williams’ family may have the answers. Her daughter told Action News Jax she could not believe it when she found out the body was of her mother.

“I was just. . . shocked. She was a good mother,” Tammy said.

The body was found behind a rental home while the owner prepped it for a new tenant. Williams had been missing since February, and the discovery was a shock to her family and the neighborhood.

JSO announced Thursday that Nathaniel Slade was charged with William’s murder, but Slade was already in Duval County Jail.

Slade had already been arrested for two separate cases of attempted murder and battery.

Our law and safety expert, Dale Carson, who has years of experience as an investigator and is now an attorney, said - the crimes will still have separate trials.

“There will be two different trials, two different bodies of evidence, two proof requirements for both kinds of cases for the state, and two different defenses.”

Carson says investigators know most people are killed by those they know.

“We know as investigators that if you attempt to bury someone, there’s a reason for that, and it’s typically because you can be directly connected to that person.”

Whether or not the two knew each other is unclear, but Carson says Slade could be facing 15 years for attempted murder if convicted and life for the murder of Williams if convicted.

