After arrest, North Thurston middle school teacher put on leave, district announces

A 43-year-old Olympia man who teaches at Salish Middle School in northeast Lacey has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest in Lewis County, North Thurston Public Schools announced in an email to parents Wednesday morning.

Teacher Justin Hinchcliffe was identified by law enforcement on Tuesday. Twelve individuals, including Hinchcliffe and a second Thurston County man, were taken into custody Nov. 13 as part of a multi-agency operation known as “net nanny” that targets those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

“Due to the nature of the allegations, Mr. Hinchcliffe has been placed on administrative leave and will not be at school pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation and any subsequent district investigation,” Superintendent Debra Clemens said in the email to parents.

The arrest was not related to any event or incident on school grounds, nor did it involve any North Thurston students, as far as the district knows, Clemens added.

“I know this is distressing news for our school community; we are committed to the safety and well-being of all our students,” Clemens said. “While I cannot comment more specifically on personnel matters or legal proceedings, we are here to help. Please reach out to your school principal if we can be of assistance to you or your students.”

The “net nanny” cases will be reviewed by the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine which potential criminal charges will be filed. The other Thurston County man was identified as Douglas R. Clark, 45, of Rochester.

Two Thurston County men among a dozen arrested in child sexual abuse operation