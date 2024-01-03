Arrest in November arson that left a Bristol Township firefighter injured. What we know.

A Philadelphia man faces a half-dozen felony charges for allegedly setting a fire that left a Bristol Township firefighter injured and caused more than $20,000 in damages to a business.

Shayne Holland, 25, was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 5 arson at the Bucks County Carpet Company later the same month, but he was not arrested until Dec. 28, according to court documents.

Holland was identified after Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito gathered surveillance video from multiple nearby businesses with cameras facing the factory.

In multiple videos, authorities allege Holland was seen setting fire to a pile of trash behind a trash can against the Cedar Avenue building, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The fire then spread to the building and extended up an exterior wall and into the attic. Ten residents in an attached building were also evacuated.

A captain with the Croydon Fire Co. was attempting to put the fire out from inside the structure when the catwalk he was on collapsed. The firefighter fell 12 feet from the attic area to the first-floor; a beam then landed on top of him, the affidavit said.

Other firefighters immediately responded and used tools to remove the beam and the man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for unspecified injuries.

After setting the fire, authorities said, Holland is seen on cameras walking with another man down State Road. The two eventually go into a gas station on State Road, where a clear camera angle records them, the affidavit said.

Authorities used still photos of the suspect to search social media and positively identify Holland, the affidavit said. Bensalem police also assisted with the identification.

An officer in the department had conducted a traffic stop on Holland earlier last year and his body camera footage from the incident also confirmed Holland’s identity.

Court documents did not provide an explanation for why Holland allegedly set the fire.

Holland faces six felony arson-related charges and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. His attorney, John Robert Walker, did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment on the charges.

As of Tuesday he remains incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center on $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

