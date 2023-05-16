An arrest has now been made in Monday morning’s double homicide in Lakewood

A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday evening in connection with the shooting deaths earlier in the day of two men in a Lakewood apartment, police said.

Lakewood police’s major crime detectives worked leads through the day and arrested the suspect at approximately 5:15 p.m., police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

“There are no outstanding suspects in this incident and no danger to the community,” police said.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of murder.

The two victims were found dead inside a Lakewood apartment in the 3600 block of 112th Street East.

Lakewood police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Porche said officers didn’t immediately locate a crime scene following a report of gunfire. They eventually gathered enough information to enter an apartment where the victims were found.

One victim was in his 50s, and the second was about 70. Porche said the older man lived in the unit.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.