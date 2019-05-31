Arrest of Los Alamos scientist opens new front in crackdown on Chinese infiltration of U.S. labs

A physicist who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory has been charged with lying to the government about contacts with a Chinese state-run program that seeks to recruit overseas scientists. (Photo: Albuquerque Journal via AP)

WASHINGTON—The indictment last week of a former researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Santa Fe appears to signal a new front in the government’s crackdown on China’s efforts to get access to sensitive U.S. scientific research.

Turab Lookman, 67, a theoretical physicist, was charged with lying on three occasions about his contacts with the “Thousand Talents Plan,” a Chinese government program aimed at funding and recruiting international experts. He has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Albuquerque.

Lookman was not charged with sharing secrets with the Chinese government, but for lying about research grants he received under the Chinese program. The Thousand Talents Plan has become a contentious issue between the U.S. and China owing to its focus on cutting edge, often dual-use research. Los Alamos Labs, part of the Department of Energy, was where the atom bomb was developed and continues to host ongoing sensitive research on nuclear technology and other areas of national security, making it a prime target for infiltration.

Several previous DOJ cases since former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his China Initiative in November, 2018 have focused on intellectual property theft from the private sector, Chinese state sponsored hacking, and Chinese recruitment of former U.S. intelligence officers. Cracking down on Chinese efforts to obtain information on basic scientific research is another, apparently new, part of the initiative.

“The Department of Justice takes all instances of lying to federal officials seriously. It is especially important to do so when an individual lies about his involvement with a program established by the Chinese government to recruit people with access to and knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property,” said John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security in a statement emailed to Yahoo News.

“The Department’s China Initiative is squarely focused on protecting America’s economic security against China’s continued malfeasance. All businesses, academic and research institutions must be on the lookout for individuals in their organizations with divided loyalties, whether due to their participation in the Thousand Talents program or otherwise,” he continued.

Paul Linnenburger, Lookman’s attorney from Rothstein Donatelli LLP in Santa Fe, told Yahoo News that “Dr. Lookman entered a plea of not guilty and we fully intend to mount a vigorous defense.”

Los Alamos scientist Turab Lookman. (Photo: Los Alamos National Laboratory) More

According to online records, Lookman, who specializes in theoretical physics and the discovery of new materials, has been publishing research with co-authors in China at Xi’an Jiaotong University since at least 2012. Several of Lookman’s co-authors from Xi’an Jiaotong, according to their LinkedIn profiles, are now employed as visiting scholars at Los Alamos Laboratory.

While previously the Thousand Talents Program was understood as being aimed at luring Chinese researchers abroad back home, it has also in recent years supported many non-Chinese scholars in an effort to recruit the world’s best scientific talent and facilitate global knowledge transfers. Lookman, who has a PhD. from King’s College, University of London, was born in India.

In the last 6 months, Chinese authorities have scrubbed many references or pieces of public information about the Thousand Talents Program from the internet amid tensions with the U.S. over trade and national security, but researchers have managed to preserve most pages and keep ongoing dossiers of employed scientists, many at Los Alamos or other U.S. labs, according to lists shared with Yahoo News.

U.S. labs have long been concerned about security and potential conflicts of interest. The Department of Energy published new, stricter internal guidelines on disclosing, and, if necessary, terminating sources of foreign funding in February, directly citing news clips about incidents of researchers bringing weapons research to China from Los Alamos.