Arrest order issued after man accused of sex crimes against minor doesn’t show up in court

A Mecklenburg County judge issued an arrest order for a man accused of sexual acts with a minor after he didn’t appear to his bond hearing on Monday morning.

Channel 9′s Hunter Saenz was at the court hearing for Nate Martin on Monday. Martin was supposed to appear for the multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor he faces.

He’s also connected to a deadly shooting at a south Charlotte home in December.

Police say Brandy Cox and her husband drove from Virginia to Meadowridge Drive to confront Martin - a man they say molested their young relative.

Cox was shot and killed in the confrontation. No one has been charged with the shooting, but CMPD did begin investigating the alleged sex crimes as a result.

When Martin didn’t show to his bond hearing on Monday, the judge ordered his arrest and said a $250,000 bond would be issued.

Prosecutors asked for no bond to be issued.

