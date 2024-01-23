Arrest papers say mother waited to call 911 after the death of 14-month-old child
An arrest affidavit is revealing new information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a 14-month-old boy in Colorado Springs.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
This comforting faux-fur throw can be yours for the rest of the cold, cold winter — and many winters to come.
As mortgage lender LoanDepot continues recovery efforts from a ransomware attack, it revealed on Monday that hackers stole data from more than 16 million customers.
Not sure if you should take Paxlovid or when to take it? Does it help prevent long COVID? Experts clear up the confusion.
Real estate stocks have lagged the broader market so far in 2024, but analysts see upside when the Fed's rate cut path becomes clearer later this year.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
The 2024 Acura ZDX starts at $64,500 before destination and incentives. Built on the same Ultium bones as the Cadillac Lyric, the ZDX costs a fair bit more.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
Shared one of nearly 16,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
After a year of turmoil, Yahoo Finance reached out to several family-owned restaurants to find out what their biggest challenges were in 2023.
'They don’t slip off and help keep everything nice and smooth-looking' wrote a five-star fan.
New pickup buyers who need truck utility without the dimensions of a full-size model have lots of choices. Here are the best midsize trucks for 2024.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
It’s been 17 months since Amazon agreed to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The subsequent year and a half has unfolded at a glacial pace, as the deal has inched forward. The deal’s latest hurdle is the European Commission, which has set a February 14 deadline to reach a final decision.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.