Arrest papers: Victims of sex assault graphically listed on suspect's cell phone

Mar. 24—KINGSTON TWP. — Investigators say they uncovered a top 10 "friends list" on a cellular phone Rafael Santiago Jr. allegedly used to contact and groom young girls into sexual acts, according to court records.

Santiago, 22, of Hellertown, a former student at a university in Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday on additional allegations he pressured a 14-year-old girl from Monroe County into sex in 2017 and exchanged self nude images.

Santiago was initially arrested by Dallas Township police in August after investigating claims by a 13-year-old girl he showed up at her residence and engaged in a sex act.

The investigation by Dallas Township police allegedly uncovered more victims in Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Hanover Township and Monroe County while searching Santiago's cellular phone.

In the latest accusations against Santiago, investigators uncovered text messages he had with the 14-year-old girl in Monroe County. Investigators further discovered Santiago kept a "Friends list (10)" in his cellular phone that included the 14-year-old girl's name with a sexually explicit side note, according to court records.

The girl told investigators she was contacted by Santiago on a social media site in December 2017. She was aware of Santiago from school but never spoke with him but thought he was "a cool dude," court records say.

Santiago and the girl continued to communicate with each other on social media sites including text messages.

Santiago pressured the girl to "hang out" and she finally agreed.

She told investigators, according to court records, Santiago arrived at her house to watch a movie. She gave him a bag of candy and Santiago offered her a piece, but instead pointed to his mouth, pulled her closer and began kissing and groping her, court records say.

Santiago continued to persuade the girl to hang out.

She claimed she went for a walk with Santiago in woods near her house where he sexually assaulted her. The aftermath of the alleged assault is what investigators found as the side note next to the girl's name on Santiago's "Friends list (10)" on his cellular phone, court records say.

Story continues

Luzerne County prosecutors are prosecuting the Monroe County case.

Santiago was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He was remanded to the county correctional facility without bail on the latest charges.

Santiago is jailed without bail on other charges involving girls in Dallas Township, Kingston Township and Hanover Township.