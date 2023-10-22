Arrest after pedestrian critically injured in Birmingam

An arrest has been made by police investigating after a man was left with critical head injuries when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

West Midlands Police said a man had been arrested after the victim was found in Birmingham, early on Saturday.

He was discovered on Boulton Middleway in Birmingham at around 05:30 BST, the force said.

It confirmed a 60-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has been released while investigations continue.

