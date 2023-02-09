Arrest report Feb. 8

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Feb. 8—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree receiving stolen property

—four counts obstruction of governmental operations

—drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—failure to appear- dui, giving false identification to law enforcement officer

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

Recommended Stories