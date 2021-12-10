Arrest report: FWB man accused of killing woman's kitten because he was 'unhappy with the cat'

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 40-year-old man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after allegedly killing a woman’s new kitten because he was “very unhappy with the cat.”

James Thomas Miller of Fort Walton Beach is accused of intentionally, forcefully and unnecessarily killing a kitten, which is considered a third-degree felony, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a home off Emerald Lane in Fort Walton Beach on Nov. 24 to investigate a disturbance, according to Miller's arrest report.

A woman reportedly told deputies Miller was unhappy with her getting a kitten and had been saying he was going to kill the cat because it was crying.

The woman said she later heard a loud noise coming from upstairs and went to see what it was. She told deputies Miller asked “What did I do?” and she saw the kitten was severely injured and having convulsions.

When questioned, Miller reportedly told deputies he stepped on the kitten and was “very unhappy with the cat,” according to the arrest report. Photos of the kitten taken by deputies reportedly matched up with how the woman described it.

Miller was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on Dec. 8 and was released on a $5,000 bond the next day, according to jail records.

Northwest Florida Daily News