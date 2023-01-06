Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting

An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas.

Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store.

It happened during a busy time for the mall -- it was just 10 days before Christmas and many customers were shopping for gifts.

Up until this point, what led up to that shooting and what police believe happened remained a mystery. But Channel 9′s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz found new details in the arrest sheet.

According to the report, 19-year-old Xavior Alexander walked into Prime Jewelers at the mall with two other people -- one a 17-year old girl and the other, a 21-year-old woman. Two other shoppers walked in, and police said Alexander and one of those shoppers recognized each other.

Investigators said surveillance video shows that shopper walking out of the store with Alexander following. Police said then, video shows the shopper “lunges over and wrestles Alexander to the ground, attempting to keep Alexander from pulling the handgun out of his pocket.”

The two then wrestled, and police said the two “females that were there with Alexander in the jewelry store, began kicking” the shopper.

Xavior Alexander is now charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Police said his girlfriend identified him. The two people he was with are charged with simple assault.

Then, police said Alexander shot the shopper multiple times. Another bullet hit the arm of the jewelry store manager.

Investigators said as Alexander tried “running away” with “the handgun falling out of his pants’ waistband,” he passed a police officer running toward the scene. That officer caught up to him and arrested him.

The jewelry store manager who was shot spoke with Sáenz Friday, saying he has recovered well and is back at work.

