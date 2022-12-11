Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop

A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly almost running over a Nassau County police officer after a DUI stop.

Patrick Chadwell, 55, of Nassau County Is facing multiple criminal charges including driving under the influence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Arrest papers stated that when Chadwell was initially stopped, officers noted a strong scent of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Chadwell admitted to having alcohol in his system before attempting to drive away and flee the scene, as shown in the body camera footage.

The footage later shows an officer grabbing the door handle of Chadwell’s vehicle while ordering him to stop. Chadwell then reportedly sped off, throwing the officer to the ground, according to arrest papers.

Video then shows Chadwell drive off into traffic, reportedly well above the speed limit, before reportedly running a red light, forcing other drivers on the road to evade his vehicle.

Nassau County reported that three patrol cars boxed his vehicle in, and the video showed him driving over a curb and around the officers to escape.

Chadwell was eventually pursued by officers into a residential neighborhood before the video shows him being tackled to the ground and detained.

After being put into the patrol vehicle, Chadwell requested a call from his wife but was told he could make it from jail.

“It’s common courtesy to call my wife,” Chadwell says in the footage.

“Well, it’s also common courtesy not to try to run a police officer over and then endanger everybody else in the community driving the way you were,” a deputy responded.

Action News Jax reached out to Chadwell for comment but has yet to hear back.

