Arrest report reveals what happened moments after woman killed

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report details the moments right after a woman was killed in her apartment the day before Thanksgiving.

Darryl Walker called a woman at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, to say “he f—-d up” and told her to get over there, according to the report. The woman showed up to find Walker’s wife, Sheena Levine, dead near the bathroom door at Aqua Porta Apartments on Meadson Road off of Bauer Road.

Walker told the woman Levine was “reaching for the gun.” After she arrived to the apartment, Walker grabbed his gun and said, “I gotta go…I can’t go back to jail.” He left the scene and was arrested in Panama City on Friday. He was extradited to the Escambia County jail Tuesday where he remains without bond.

