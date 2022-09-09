Arrest report September 8

Sep. 8—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Phillip Basham, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Joseph Belue, 1500 block County Rod 533, Rogersville, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Brian Bright, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3, possession of controlled substance

—James Griffin, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude by any means

—Christopher Hann, 700 County Road 1568, Cullman, converted state- theft

—Caeleb Kegley, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, probation violation- misdemeanor

—Jose Martinez, 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- lawnmower parts, August 12, $150, 15000 block Craft Lane

—Athens- mailbox, September 4-6, $25, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Tony Randall Royster, 45, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Nathan Len Adams, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- consumable goods, $35.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $91.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72

