Arrest reported in Hunt County arson

Jun. 30—A Dallas man has been arrested in connection with an alleged arson fire in Hunt County.

Eduardo Cruz-Tover was taken into custody Tuesday morning by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. He remained Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $150,000 bond on a charge of arson intending damage to habitat/place of worship.

The charge was in relation to an apparently sealed indictment issued by the Hunt County grand jury in October 2020, for consideration by the 354th District Court.

The indictment had not been made public as of Thursday morning.

Jail records indicate the offense in the charge occurred on or about July 1, 2020.

It was not immediately known whether Cruz-Tover has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court.

No additional details were immediately available.