Arrest reported in sexual assault of a child case

Sep. 2—A Hunt County man is in custody on multiple charges of the alleged sexual abuse of children.

Kristian Michael Wright, 49, of Royse City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on one charge of continuous sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Wright remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $650,000 bond.

It was unknown whether Wright had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus through the Hunt County district courts.

At least two of the charges, alleging indecency with a child, were in connection with an indictment apparently issued sealed Friday by the Hunt County grand jury, pending Wright's arrest and arraignment. The indictments had not yet been unsealed and made public as of Thursday morning.

The continuous sexual assault of a child count is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

No additional details were immediately available.