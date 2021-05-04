Arrest reported in weekend burglary and assault in Hunt County

May 3—A Campbell man is facing the possibility of up to life in prison if found guilty of a reported residential burglary in Greenville over the weekend.

The arrest of Billy Jack Simons is one of two conducted by officers with the Greenville Police Department between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to 247 calls and filed 21 reports.

—Simons, 48, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Park Street in Greenville. As of Monday morning, Simons had been released from the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $150,000 bond on one count each of burglary of a habitation intending other felony and assault family/house member impeding breath or circulation. The burglary charge was reported as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000. The assault charge is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 20 years in prison.

—John D. Morgan of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram in a Drug Free Zone, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between four and 200 grams in a Drug Free Zone and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.