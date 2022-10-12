Arrest reports
Oct. 11—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Chrishaun Leslie, 2900 block Wilson Drive, Huntsville, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—Dalton Power, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest
—Rachel Saxon, 14000 block Brubbs Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Kevin Vincente, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, public intoxication-appears in public place
—James Carwile, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, attempt to elude by any means
—Robert Hobbs, 25000 block Hobbs Loop, Ardmore, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag, operating vehicle without insurance
—Carlton Howell, 26000 block 4th Street, Ardmore, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest prior to requisition- fugitive from justice, first-degree possession of marijuana
—Humberto Lopez, 19000 block Ingram Road, Tanner, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Christopher Morris, 100 block Depot Lane, New Market, truancy
—Kaleigh Morris, 100 block Depot Lane, New Market, truancy
—Laura Jolly, 200 block Salem Drive, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—James Wilson, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Sharon Ann Bowen, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
—Sara Frances Lockett, 62, fourth-degree theft of property
—Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 30, harassment
—Amanda Suzanne Haraway, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
—Anita Gayle Roberts, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
—Teresa Dianne Cardena, 51, receiving stolen property, methamphetamine- possess, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Ronald Ray Richardson, 23, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Kivociai Unique Mitchell, 22, domestic violence- criminal mischief
—Torrance Cashard Bailey Jr., driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- Chase credit card, 15000 block Arlington Road
—Athens- building materials, $300, 600 block Washington Street
—Athens- bike, $200, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $35.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $107.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $62.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72