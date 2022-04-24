Arrest reports April 23
Apr. 23—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Jimmy Andrews, 100 block Hoover Circle, Toney, converted statute- theft
—Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2
—David Covey, 200 block Sterling Greene Way, Fayetteville, Tenn., eight counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Mason Gibson Jr., 1200 block Cotton Ave. SW, Birmingham, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance
—Ricky Haggermaker, Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
—Timothy Whiteley, 100 block Jones Lane, Hazel Green, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—Gregory Allen, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, first-degree robbery
—John Douglas Jr., 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, third-degree assault- aggravated assault-aggravate
—David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
—Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Kyle House, 1300 block Pruitt Street, Athens, non-support-child
—Andrew Olson, 16000 block American Way, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft of property- $500 to $1499
—Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- two MTX Woofer speakers and amp, $900, April 19-20, 15000 block Shaw Road
—Athens- car tag and battery, $230, April 10, 18000 block Hightower Road
—Elkmont- medications, April 21, 28000 block Hwy 99
—Athens- medications, April 21, 20000 block Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Sasha Jean Johnson, 46, capias-public intoxication, failure to appear theft/deception
—Jacob Aaron Wales, 22, failure to appear- driving while suspended
—Noah Johnson, 24, third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion
—Quinisha Leann Orr-Carter, 26, failure to appear- driving while suspended, speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- Smith & Wesson SD9 pistol, $600, Arlington Road
—Athens- trailer, $5,000, Sanderfer Road W