Arrest reports April 26

Apr. 26—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Bethany Berryhill, 700 block Ridgegate Place, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance-heroin, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Xavier Folks, 100 block Meadow Glen Drive, Huntsville, two counts third-degree domestic violence-harassment, two counts domestic violence-strangulation

—Stephanie Harper, Bernice Pvt. Drive, Danville, Ala., first-degree theft- auto theft

—Andrue Olson, 16000 block American Way, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence-no force

—Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance- heroin, distribution of a controlled substance

—Kelvin Weakley, County Road 248, Florence, manslaughter- noon-family- other weapon

—Allie Whitaker, 100 block Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

—Corey Appleton, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Brittney Bertin, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Brandon Burney, 100 block Dover Street, Athens, four counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic

—Shawn Defoe, 19000 block Windsox Place, Athens, bench warrant-misdemeanor, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, obstruction of governmental operations

—Terry Foster Jr., 1100 block US Hwy 31, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol

—Louis Gutierrez, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Iru Reed, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, harassment- simple assault

Story continues

—Blake Wallace, 700 block Windover Road, Florence, possession of controlled substance

—Jacob Fitt, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Joshua Holland, 8500 block Hickory Ridge Road, Anderson, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Summer Hovis, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property

—Patrick Johnson, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Misti Meyer, 15000 block Hastings Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jose Sanchez, 24000 block Elkton Road, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Theresa Ortiz, 53, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500

—Timotheus Tyree Mason, 31, capias- driving under the influence any substance

—Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, failure to appear- theft of property

—Jacob Trey Barnett, 26, fourth-degree theft of property

—Jacqueline Kay Robinson, 56, fourth-degree theft of property

—Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—Paul Allen McBrayer, 43, failure to pay- driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle, improper lights

—Timotheus Tyree Mason, 32, capias- operate vehicle without insurance, driving while revoked, speeding

—Blake Evan Wallace, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—Rikki Alisha Perry, 33, failing to appear- failure to register vehicle, drive with suspended, failure to register vehicle, operating veicle without insurance, driving while license suspended, no insurance, driving while license suspended

—Samantha Tennille Osborn, 33, failure to appear- drive while suspended, expired tag

—Charlene Sonya Hood, 47, failure to appear- improper lane usage, run red light

—Brandon Dale Burney, 39, failure to appear- failure to wear safety belt, drive while suspended

—Luis Alfredo Gutierrez, 42, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Joshua Neal Wray, 34, failure to pay, driving while license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- Schwinn bicycle, $250, 9th Avenue

—Athens- merchandise, $132.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- misc. items of merchandise, $114, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- speaker and shoes, $70, Audubon Lane

—Athens- misc. merchandise, $133.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- misc. items, $165.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- 65" LG TV, Apple IphoneXR, $889, Sanderfer Road E

—Athens- deli wings and deli hot food, $22.87, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- Ford Taurus, carton Newport cigarettes, $78.30, 700 block Hobbs Street