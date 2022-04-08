Arrest reports April 7
Apr. 7—County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Andrew Cunningham, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon-gun, drug trafficking
—Zenon Garcia, 1100 block Evans Drive, Athens, third-degree assault-aggravated assault-family
—Lucas Hacket, 300 block Seymore Ave., Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
—Latara Reels, 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane, Harvest, harassing communications
—Gregory Ridinger, 17000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Jodi Strang, 17000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, gas drive off (self-service)- failure to pay
—Kevin Vincente-Sontay, 1000 block Houston Street North, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Matthew Wray, 26000 block Homes Street, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
—Wendy Wray, 200 block Lake Carmel Ct., Huntsville, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no-force
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Ambroja Itavia Jones, 20, reckless endangerment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.