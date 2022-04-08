Arrest reports April 7

NextShark

New York City police have identified a suspect in a homicide case at a gambling den in Manhattan’s Chinatown on Monday. Shen Bin Weng, 55, is accused of fatally stabbing Qi Rui Weng, 58, after an apparent argument at 125 Division Street near Orchard Street at around 4:30 p.m. The two men are unrelated, police said. According to the police, Shen used a large kitchen knife to stab Qi multiple times.