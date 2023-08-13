Arrest reports August 12

Aug. 12—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

August 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Cowford Road, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, Bean Road, Cowford Road/Grover Drive, Coffman Road/Goodin Road, 28000 block State Line Road, 19000 block Looney Road, Sides Body Shop (East), McCurry Van Rentals

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, Lester Road/Audra Lane, 28000 block McKee Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 14000 block Zehner Road, 17000 block Sledge Road, 29000 block McKee Road, 7000 block Williams Street, 21000 block Rochelle Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block Thach Road

Hazard/road debris- Carter Trailer Park

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Ham Road, 27000 block Old School House Road (Ardmore), 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Gretta Circle, 13000 block Zehner Road

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 3000 block Rockhouse Road, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 30000 block Lester Road

August 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Newby Road/Mooresville Road, 15000 block Zehner Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 21000 block Rochelle Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 18000 block McWilliams Street, 24000 block Bain Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 24000 block Oak Drive, 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane, Newby Road/Covington Drive, 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road

Traffic accident- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College, Shaw Road/Poplar Point Road

Theft- 10000 block Mayberry Road

Burglary- 14000 block Chris Way

Disturbance- 20000 block Temperance Oak Road, 27000 block Gretta Circle, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

SORNA Compliance check- 200 block 7th Avenue NW (Decatur)

Warrant- Hardiman County Correctional Facility, Cullman County Jail, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—distribution of a controlled substance

—first-degree rape- force, SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—SORNA violation

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing- gun, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict

—trespassing about prisons, third-degree promote prison contraband

—second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, two counts first-degree exploitation of the elderly

—first-degree theft of property- over $2,500

—arrest of fugitive from justice

—third-degree promote prison contraband, first-degree possession of marijuana

—SORNA violation- failure of adult sex offender to register with law enforcement

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—truancy

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—driving while license suspended/revoked, fail stop sign

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Tanner- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2013 gray Honda Accord, August 9, $12,000, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Ardmore- fourth-degree theft, Lenovo 100Egen2 laptop, December 15, 2022- December 23, 2022, $275, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue

—Athens- third-degree burglary, US currency, July 10-August 10, $5,000, 14000 block Chris Way

—Athens- third-degree theft, punch bowl set, car battery, water heater, August 1-10, $1,300, 14000 block Grubbs Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—public intoxication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—attempt to elude, driving under the influence, failure to appear- theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, August 9, $264.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, watch, August 9, $23.96, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree theft, three prepaid Visa cards, August 9, $1,485, 600 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, hair building fibers, August 10, $21.99, 100 block US Hwy 31

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.