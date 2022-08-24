Arrest reports August 23
Aug. 23—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Kenneth Jones, 200 block County Road 465, Hillsboro, Ala., manslaughter-reckless, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Kimberly Matias, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, three counts chemical endangerment
—Robye Patterson, 27000 block South Road, Athens, torture/willful abuse of a child- family
—Andy Pettus, 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, harassment- harassment/intimidation
—Rohn Pruett, 15000 block Jackson Lane, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—Julie Ritchie, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, harassing communications, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
—Derrick Woodruff, 200 block Gilespie Road, Madison, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Jennifer Ramirez, 200 block Bates Road, Toney, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance
—Kenneth Mason, 17000 block Obsidian Circle, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
—Kelsey Miller, 100 block Red Cedars Lane, Harvest, possession of controlled substance
—Amber Morgan, 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, violation of a domestic violence order
—Chelsea Murphy, 27000 block N Wales Road, Elkmont, first-degree domestic violence- aggravated assault
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- silver boat, August 10-19, $50,000, 15000 block Oneal Road
—Elkmont- Whirlpool washing machine, August 6-20, $400, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road
—Athens- mirror, solar brass lights, tools, jump box, August 19-20, 15000 block Estep Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Donny Clay Goode, 65, failure to appear- harassment
—Tiffany Joan Serafin, 41, criminal mischief
—Gerrid Anthony Montgomery, 32, failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions
—Mark Galen Christopher II, 35, driving under the influence
—Justin Kyle Landers, 38, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to pay- drive while suspended
—William A. McKnight, 32, disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- merchandise, $722.29, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- US Currency, $620, 700 block W Market Street
—Athens- merchandise, $98.50, 1000 block US 72 E