Arrest reports August 24
Aug. 24—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Jordan Crow, 1000 block Princeton drive, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, giving false identification to law enforcement
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- rocking chair, two flower pots, August 19-22, $80, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Martha Leann Hughes, 38, driving under the influence
—Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, speeding, no drivers license
—Gary Tyler Graham, 27, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.