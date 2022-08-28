Arrest reports August 27
Aug. 27—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Jasper Dixon, 100 block Grey Fawn Trail, Madison, reckless driving, attempt to elude by any means, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment
—Andre Johnson, 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Sebastian Johnson, 100 block Ponderosa Lane, Jacksonville, Ala., harassment- harassment/intimidation
—Taylor Lide, 26000 block 2nd Street, Ardmore, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—Jaylon Simpson, 2100 block State Avenue, Decatur, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Timothy Beadle, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
—Thomas Coleman, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Sharon Johnson, 500 block Shull Road, Hartselle, two counts converted statute
—Isaac McLin, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of controlled substance
—Michael Ramirez, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- Craftsman generator, Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol, safe, August 24, $2,000, 17000 block Blue Springs Road
—Elkmont- 2018 white Dodge Ram, August 25, $40,000, 22000 block Sandlin Road
—Athens- AT&T Alcatel cell phone, August 25, $40, 500 block 7th Avenue
—Elkmont- Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, August 18, $650, 27000 block Upper Elkton Road
—Harvest- Winchester 1895 rifle .35, August 25, $2,000, 14000 block Alden Lake Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—George Joachim Ulrich, 40, third-degree burglary
—Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 30, harassment
—Debra Kaye Vickers, 60, theft of property
—Kristen Donyea Blake, 33, harassment
—Jason Adam Wales, 38, third-degree criminal trespass
—Morgan Hannah Pierce, 24, failure to appear- no drivers license
—Jayesh Patel, 36, public intoxication
—Charles Hendrix Moore Jr., 40 failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance
—Samantha Lynn Richardson, 37, failure to appear- drivers license revoked, reckless driving
—Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, third-degree domestic violence
—Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear- public intoxication
—Daniel Alan Ransom, 44, driving under the influecne
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- jump starter, $118, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- smartwatch, $46.85, 1000 block US Hwy 72