Arrest reports August 30

Aug. 30—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Rene Adkerson, 3600 block McVay Street, Huntsville, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly

—James Barnett, 15000 block Laurens Street, Birmingham, open container- alcohol in vehicle, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Jonathan Leonard, Wooten Road, Alabaster, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Justin Meeks, 12000 block Little Coffman Road, Lester, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—Scotty Rice, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Drive, Elkmont, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Redia Similton, 8500 block Bloodworth Drive, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—Arone' Walker, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, second-degree assault, two counts second-degree burglary- residence- force

—Ernesto Alvaro-Gomez, Sycamore Drive, Chadbourn, NC, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper turn, no drivers license, violation of drivers license restrictions

—Vince Griffin, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of controlled substance

—Kristie Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Devonte Busby, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Adam Kyle, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Martin Kyle, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phone, August 26, $1,400, Hwy 72 and Zehner Road

—Athens- wallet with ID, US currency, August 23, $2,800, 13000 block Quinn Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.

—Donnie Eugene Collier, 68, third-degree criminal trespass

—Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended, open container

—Alec Linslee Hickman, 30, failure to appear- giving false information

—Ashley Nicole Shelnutt, 40, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—Daryl N Redus, 57, second-degree criminal mischief

—Daxton Clifford Gillespie, 28, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—Jessica Lynn Padgett, 29, failure to appear- no drivers license, improper lane usage

—Alex Gutierrez, 21, driving under the influence

—Christi Lynn Tellez, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Jose Luis Perez, 41, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Lawrence Anthony Isles, 29, failure to appear- driving while revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- money, $6,000, 22000 block US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- silver Chevy Impala, $10,000, 1800 block Elkton Street

—Athens- Ruger LCR .357 Magnum, $400, 20000 block Huntsville- Browns Ferry Road

—Athens- credit/debit cards, 1500 block Elm Street

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $49.60, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- merchandise, $80.95, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $112.05, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- items of miscellaneous merchandise, $157.65, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- motor oil, oil fee, $29.20, 1000 block 1000 US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- Marvel billfold, Chime card/Redstone card, money, $420, 600 block US Hwy 31 S