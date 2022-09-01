Arrest reports August 31

Aug. 31—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Thomas Brunson, 24000 block Poplar Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Gregory Craig, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, probation violation warrant

—Eric Michael, 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—Ashlyn Nelson, 23000 block Kennedy Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Whitney Pendleton, 800 block Lucas Street, Athens, truancy

—Nicholas Powell, 500 block N Hine Street, Athens, sentecnced from court

—Luis Sandoval Castro, Kidd Road, Haleyville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- cash and carry card, April 29- August 29, unknown value, 300 block 5th Avenue

—Athens- US currency, August 29, $5,000, 14000 block Cambridge Road

—Athens- leaf blower, motor, August 27-29, $1,250, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Corey Denzell Watkins, 30, failure to appear- drivers license revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- general merchandise, $189.17, 1000 block US 72 E

—Athens- money, $440.20, 600 block US 72 W