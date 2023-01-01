Arrest reports Dac. 31

Dec. 31—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—John Arevalo, US Hwy 31, Tanner, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Derrick Carroll, 1000 block W Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Ky, second-degree assault

—Roy Freeman, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, harassment- harassment/intimidation, first-degree criminal mischief- damage to property

—Nancy Patel, 200 block Linier Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—James Smalley, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, seven counts fraudulent use credit/debit card

—Charles Vibbert, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, two counts second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—Joshua Allen, 1000 block W Pryor St., Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking

—William Bond Jr., 1200 block North St., Decatur, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

—Joshua Emerson, 29000 block AL Hwy 99, Lester, attempt to commit crime

—Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence

—Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad bed Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner, public intoxication- appears in public place, possession of controlled substance

—Andrew Martin, 600 block Rhodes St., Pulaski, Tenn., SORNA violation- adult sex offender

—Whitney McDaniel, 4000 block Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

—Antonio Nelson, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, distribution of a controlled substance

—Bralyn Parham, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking

—Keith Sparks, 200 block Brighton Parkway, Madison, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape- force

—Kenneth Tisdale, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

—Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol St., Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance, drug trafficking

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- Windham Weaponry .223 rifle, AK47 .223 rifle, Mossburg 825ULT 12-gauge shotgun, Walther Arms PPQ 9mm pistol, Kimber KHX Pro 45 pistol, Springfield XD3 40 pistol, Dec. 20-21, $4,300, 19000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- Stihl 291 chainsaw, Nov. 30- Dec. 28, $530, 9000 block Poplar Point

—Elkmont- car tag, Sept. 28, $30, 25000 block Children Street

—Athens- cedar tree, Dec. 28-29, $2,000, 11000 block Brownsferry Road

—Madison- 2010 red Honda Civic, Dec. 27-29, $1,500, 29000 block Old Hwy 20

—Athens- four tires and rims, Dec. 20, $1,500, 18000 block East Limestone Road

—Athens- Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol, two 9mm magazines, 12 9mm bullets, Dec. 29, $665, 14000 block Ripley Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Jordan Laron Turner, 20, murder

—Jahlen Zekhorey Mays, 24, first-degree robbery

—Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—James Houston Melton Jr., 38, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—Elizabeth Danielle Colston, 32, public intoxication

—Erik Meals Gordon, 50, second-degree criminal trespass

—Sawyer Dale Pannell, 34, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- consumable goods, $107.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- US currency, $600, 1000 block E. Hobbs St.

—Athens- Apple Iphone XR, Apple Air Pods Pro, Apple Air Pods, $740, 600 block Maize Street

—Athens- Yamaha YZ85 dirt bike, $2,300, 1800 block Lindsay Lane

—Athens- two tires from Ford Escape, $200, 1700 block West Elm Street