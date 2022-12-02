Arrest reports Dec. 1

Dec. 1—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Samantha Davis, 100 block Debeth Plz., Athens, first-degree burglary- residence- force

—Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, improper lane usage, switched tag, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- Samsung cell phone, Oct. 29- Nov. 29, $700, 22000 block Pine Road

—Ardmore, check, Nov. 29, unknown value, 28000 block Mitchell Loop

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Christopher Allen Sain, 49, second-degree theft of property

—Shaun Lee Whitehead, 43, driving under the influence

—Bria Ebonique Johnson, 29, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- merchandise, $108.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72