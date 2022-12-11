Arrest reports Dec. 10

Dec. 10—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officers

—Jessica Dugger, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, two counts first-degree human trafficking, possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, three counts sell/furnish controlled substance to minor, three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Kobe Thomas, 100 block Canterbury Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Phillip Acton, 6500 block Hwy 72 E, Gurley, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—E.R. Barnett, 500 block Black Road, Hartselle, electronic solicitation of a child

—Allison Colwell, 25000 Watson lane, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree criminal mischief

—Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

—Audrey McMeans, 200 block Milton Road, Athens, truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—Alvin Thompson, 1000 block Turner Road, Prospect, Tenn., converted statute

—Michael Whitworth, 14000 block New Cut Road, Athens, converted statute

—Dylan Williams, 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, cruelty to animals- aggravated, cruelty to animals

—James Yarbrough, 1600 block Batts Street, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property- transporting, possession of pistol by a drunk/addict

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Madison- pewter 2002 GMC Sierra, two boxes of tools, jumper cables, tool box, Dec. 4-6, $5,440, 9000 block Segers Road

—Athens- Garmin trolling motor, Garmin GPS, Hummingbird depth finder, LED lights, Dec. 2-7, $9,398, 8000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- sideboard, table, three piece entertainment center, two Bose speakers, desk, miscellaneous items, Pioneer stereo, Pioneer cassette player, Pioneer speakers, Nov. 27- Dec. 7, $6,600, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Madison- Mossburg rifle 30-06 Tasco game camera, two boxes of ammo, two hunting knives, Asko-DV camera, Fieldline backpack, Costa sunglasses, Wild Game Innovations game camera, Dec. 7, $1,158, 9000 block Experimental Loop

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, failure to appear- change bills circulate as money

—Danny Joe McCown, 65, third-degree criminal trespass, bond revocation

—Dylan Wade Williams, 28, possession of forged instrument

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- Christmas lights, $300, 20000 block Executive Drive