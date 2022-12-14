Arrest reports Dec. 13
Dec. 13—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Dana Beerman, 1200 block Sheraton St. Decatur, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Christopher Key, 500 block 8th Street, Decatur, non-support- child
—Ambria Reynolds, 21000 block Myers Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Dylan Williams, 28000 block Lambert Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Michael Bailey, 100 block Briargate Lane, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Anthony Doughty, 24000 block Christian Lane, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Joseph Mitchell, 800 block Ardmore Hwy, Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
—Kimberly Reynolds, 19000 block Lydia Correy Road, Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Jeri Ballard, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, three counts converted statute
—Andres De La Cruz, 1200 block Cedar Street, Decatur, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Darek Kelley, 1400 block Jefferson St., Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—Rodney Swearengin, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag
—Ajavia Thatch, 1600 block Pine St., Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—Deontrae Washington, 1200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Tanner- red 2009 Ford F150, Dec. 9, $12,000, 24000 block Garrett Road
—Elkmont- Ryobi skill saw, two speakers, Dec. 6-9, $95, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
—Athens- red 1998 Ford F150, Dec. 10, $4,000, 13000 block Hwy 31
—Athens- fireplace, projector, coffee maker, Craftsman shop vac, Dec. 8-9, $285, 17000 block Nabors Road
—Athens- Kobalt miscellaneous tools, Dec. 11, $200, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
—Athens- green Mongoose bicycle, Dec. 11, $300, 12000 block Mayfield Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Benito Cruz Lara, 53, probation revocation- DUI
—James Houston melton Jr., 38, two counts contempt of/interrupting court proceedings
—Misty Long, 37, fourth-degree theft of property
—Amanda Mae McCurry, 31, chemical endangerment of a child
—Ignacio Gabriel Lopez, 24, DUI
—Stormy Lynn Black, 38, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—Cordney Crutcher, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Oswaldo Antonio Ramos, 23, DUI, no drivers license
—Pascual Gaspar Ramirez, 33, DUI
—Manuel Vargas, 21, DUI
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- large glass window, $2,000, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Samsung Galaxy S22+, $1,000, 900 block E. Hobbs Street
—Athens- glass pipe, $10, 1400 block Elkton Street
—Athens- Kia ignition key, Jose Cuervo 50ml bottle, Kia front bumper and transmission, $2, 205, 18000 block N. Jefferson St.
—Athens- Apple Air Pod Pro, $180, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- rear passenger side tire, $100, 100 block E Market St.
—Athens- merchandise, $32.10, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- cup, Sunkist 30ct. Drink, KA Jammers, boneless pork chops, potatoes, ROVRUSAA 6 pk, chicken, biscuits, pizza rolls, $39.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72