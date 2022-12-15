Arrest reports Dec. 14
Dec. 14—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Austin Brooks, 1000 block Elm St, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree criminal mischief
—Andrew Cunningham, 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, reckless endangerment
—Leigh Gillespie, 13000 block Saint Andrews Dr, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remain in/on
—Kaitlyn Hartsfield, 20000 block Townsend Ford Rd, Athens, drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance
—Shane Lepre, 1200 block Beltline Road, Decatur, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
—Jarvis Malone, 27000 block Grant Dr, Elkmont, two counts drug trafficking
—Travis Martin, 5100 block Allendale Dr, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft of lost property- less than $500, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree theft- controlled substance
—Cameron Smallwood, 6200 block Rime Village Dr, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked
—Scarlet Whitt, 4700 block County Road 26, Rogersville, two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- plumber tools, two tires, ladder, nail plates, 1000 ft. of cable, 500 ft .of wire, box of tools, black 2017 UTLO trailer, Dec. 10-12, $4,089, 19000 block Shady Acres Circle
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Chailey Grace Adams, 20, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.