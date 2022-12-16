Arrest reports Dec. 15

Dec. 15—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Jesus Aguirre, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse

—Larry Bright, Addison Park drive, Huntsville, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Torey Brooks, 100 block Sanderfer, Athens, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—Larry Cornwell, 200 block Lake Swan Ct., Hiram, Ga., driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Thomas Davis III, 25000 block Esten Lane, Elkmont, first-degree sodomy

—Chad Eubanks, 600 block Sanders Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Daniel Eubanks, 900 block Mason St., obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jordan Gordon, 100 block Thomas St., Athens, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer

—Demarious Hamilton, 100 block Lake View Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding

—Jennifer Hill, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, alias warrant, two counts possession of controlled substance

—Saloman Jarquin, 400 block Arnold Road, New Market, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Christina Laming, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Leilany Osuna, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, chemical endangerment, truancy

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Fernandez Vataha Rogers, 47, failure to appear- theft of property

—April Goode Prater, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.