Arrest reports Dec. 17

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Dec. 17—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.

—George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, first-degree assault- child abuse- aggravated- family

—Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Kyle Barnhill, 14000 block Grover Dr, Athens, drivers license- not in possession, two counts failure/refusal to display insurance, two counts failure to register vehicle, no seat belt, two counts operating vehicle without insurance

—Eric Blake-Davis, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Colby Bowling, 1700 block County Road, Danville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Jerry Dabney Jr., 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child

—Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave, Athens, discharge firearm intooccupied vehicle

—Kain LaLonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

—Calvin Luc, 200 block Gray St., Houston, Texas, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Amanda McCurry, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Darius Stewart, 500 block henry Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

—Athens- white 2016 Audi A7, Apple Macbook, orange Gucci purse, wallet contents, .38 Taurus pistol, Apple Ipad, Dec. 15, $43,750, 25000 block Stef Lane

—Athens- gray ramps, speaker, Dec. 15, $320, 20000 block Hwy 127

—Athens- catalytic converter, Dec. 12-15, $1,000, 25000 block Hwy 72

—Athens- diamond ring, Dec. 3, $650, 18000 block Menefee Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.

—Audrey Frances McMeans, 37, failure to appear- no insurance, speeding, expired tag, two counts drivers license suspended,

—Terry Joe Gann, 44, third-degree theft of property

—Tristan Martin Doty, 19, transmitting obscene material to child, electronic solicitation of a child

—Barbara Ann Sulk, 55, fourth degree theft of property

—Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, criminal mischief

—Ryan Neal Baker, 40, DUI

—Erica Elise Porter, 36, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

—Athens- Eco Path A/T tires 285, $490, 1600 block West Elm Street

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $504.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $58.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72

