Arrest reports Dec. 17

Dec. 17—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
—George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, first-degree assault- child abuse- aggravated- family
—Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Kyle Barnhill, 14000 block Grover Dr, Athens, drivers license- not in possession, two counts failure/refusal to display insurance, two counts failure to register vehicle, no seat belt, two counts operating vehicle without insurance
—Eric Blake-Davis, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana
—Colby Bowling, 1700 block County Road, Danville, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Jerry Dabney Jr., 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child
—Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave, Athens, discharge firearm intooccupied vehicle
—Kain LaLonde, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
—Calvin Luc, 200 block Gray St., Houston, Texas, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Amanda McCurry, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Darius Stewart, 500 block henry Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
—Athens- white 2016 Audi A7, Apple Macbook, orange Gucci purse, wallet contents, .38 Taurus pistol, Apple Ipad, Dec. 15, $43,750, 25000 block Stef Lane
—Athens- gray ramps, speaker, Dec. 15, $320, 20000 block Hwy 127
—Athens- catalytic converter, Dec. 12-15, $1,000, 25000 block Hwy 72
—Athens- diamond ring, Dec. 3, $650, 18000 block Menefee Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday-Friday.
—Audrey Frances McMeans, 37, failure to appear- no insurance, speeding, expired tag, two counts drivers license suspended,
—Terry Joe Gann, 44, third-degree theft of property
—Tristan Martin Doty, 19, transmitting obscene material to child, electronic solicitation of a child
—Barbara Ann Sulk, 55, fourth degree theft of property
—Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, criminal mischief
—Ryan Neal Baker, 40, DUI
—Erica Elise Porter, 36, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
—Athens- Eco Path A/T tires 285, $490, 1600 block West Elm Street
—Athens- miscellaneous items, $504.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $58.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72