Arrest reports Dec. 17

Associated Press

A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official's lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student's allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged" her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work for him. “Making scandalous accusations does not make something true,” an attorney for Miles, Peter Ginsberg, told The Advocate on Friday after the documents were made public.