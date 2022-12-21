Arrest reports Dec. 20

Oxygen

Federal officials are appealing for information after a Florida woman was found dead in the water. Investigators with the FBI’s Tampa Field Office are looking into a suspicious death after a woman — later identified as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland — was “found floating” near the shores of Egmont Key, about 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida, according to the FBI. A group of fishermen made the grisly discovery on Dec. 10 and notified the United States Coast Guard shortly be