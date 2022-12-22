Arrest reports Dec. 21

Dec. 21—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Roy Freeman, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering

—William Garrard, 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, drug trafficking

—Andrew Strasser, 200 block Bayless Street, Anderson, second-degree bail jumping, two counts contempt of court- failing to appear, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500

—Rodney Swearengin, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Christina Vaughn, 6400 block Millstone Cover Road, Flowery Branch, Ga., three counts violation of domestic violence protection

—Michael Whitaker, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont, sentenced from court

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- US currency, Dec. 18-19, $50, 14000 block Chris Way

—Athens- silver 2005 GMC Sierra 2500, tools, Dec. 18-19, $24,000, 14000 block Chris Way

—Athens- black Labrador Retriever dog, Dec. 19, $750, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road

—Madison- Beats head phones, US currency, check book, Dec. 18-19, $240, 25000 block Everblake Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Jessica Lynn Louk, 38, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- currency, $20, 600 block W Market Street